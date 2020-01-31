West Virginia teacher pleads guilty to abusing student, 14

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student interrupted his trial to take a plea bargain for a lesser charge.

Former Brooke County teacher Tim Turner, 43, pleaded guilty to malicious assault Wednesday, The Intelligencer reported. He was sentenced to two years in jail and agreed to surrender his teaching certificate.

The former band director at Wellsburg Middle School was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student in 2015, according to authorities. He was initially charged with third-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust and soliciting a minor using a computer, charges that would have carried a sentence of up to 20 years, news outlets reported.

The case involved a girl who was 14 years old at the time, Brooke County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David F. Cross said.

The victim told authorities that Turner took her to his home in 2015 and attempted to have sex with her, Brooke County sheriff’s Deputy Gary Conley testified during the trial Tuesday. The deputy said he believed the victim had fallen in love with Turner.

On Wednesday, the victim testified that she didn’t tell anyone because she was embarrassed.