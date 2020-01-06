West Virginia school wins video contest on opioid awareness

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia high school has won a video contest aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.

Wheeling Central Catholic High School was selected as the winner of the public service announcement contest sponsored by Bill Powell, the U.S. attorney for the state's northern district.

Eight schools participated in the contest that was open to all high schools in the district's 32 counties. Powell and other law enforcement partners judged the videos, which promoted drug-free high schools, Powell said in a news release

The winning entry will be shared with media outlets across the district.