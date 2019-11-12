https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/education/article/West-Liberty-University-president-to-retire-14828675.php
West Liberty University president to retire
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — The president of West Liberty University says he's retiring.
President Stephen Greiner announced his retirement Tuesday. It will be effective June 30.
Greiner has served as West Liberty's president since January 2016.
A committee will be formed to start a search process for a new president.
West Liberty is about 48 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.
