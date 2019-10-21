Washington state students using drones to study algebra

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — Students at a Washington state high school are building and using aerial drones in a high-tech extension of traditional math studies.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that students in advanced algebra class at Sedro-Woolley High School are using RubiQ-brand drones to chart distance, speed and create graphs.

The students also work in small groups to assemble the drones before learning to fly them and collect data needed to complete their algebra assignments.

Kathy Chace and Jason Dilley teach the new class, which is part of series of courses offered at the high school incorporating the real world with principles of STEM, short for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Dilley says students who complete the class will earn a career and technical education credit, as well as a math credit.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com