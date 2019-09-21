WVU center lands another grant to digitize newspaper archive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A project to digitize historical newspaper archives in West Virginia has landed another grant.

The West Virginia University Libraries' West Virginia & Regional History Center received a nearly $202,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to keep digitizing newspapers published in the state from 1790 to 1923. It's the fifth grant contribution from the National Endowment for the Humanities, bringing the group's total contribution to the center's efforts to $968,000.

The West Virginia center so far has contributed 400,000 pages from more than 50 historic newspapers to the Chronicling America website . The grant will allow another 100,000 pages to be added.

This round of newspapers focuses on the Civil War and the West Virginia Mine Wars.