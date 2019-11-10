Virginia school: Employee disciplined over vanishing paper

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Radford University says a school employee responsible for at least some disappearing copies of the student-run newspaper in September was disciplined internally but won't face criminal charges.

The Roanoke Timescites a letter from the school police chief announcing results of a review after 1,000 copies of The Tartan vanished. The employee isn't named.

Chief David Underwood's letter released on Friday said he determined there's nothing unlawful about "someone taking multiple copies of a free newspaper." The letter mentioned no removal motive.

Radford President Brian Hemphill and other administrators had been displeased with the paper's photo accompanying a story about the criminal justice department chairman's death.

Tartan editor Dylan Lepore said the paper is looking whether a civil rights complaint can be filed or more information on the removal obtained.