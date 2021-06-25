Vetoed Arizona sex education bill heading back to governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Legislature on Friday sent a contentious sex education bill that was previously vetoed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey back to his desk after it was stripped of language he objected to that would have prevented young children from being taught how to avoid or report sexual abuse.
The revised legislation still bars sex education instruction before 5th grade and requires greatly increased parental notifications, along with the current rule that parents opt-in for sex ed classes But it eliminated language requiring a double opt-in for discussions of sexual orientation, gender identity and HIV/AIDS issues in sex ed classes.