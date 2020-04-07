https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/education/article/University-awarded-25M-contract-for-weapons-15184912.php
University awarded $25M contract for weapons research
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Dayton Research Institute has won a $25 million Air Force contract for weapons research, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
The institute received a five-year contract to research and develop new technology that can be applied to air-developed weapons, the Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday.
The work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. It is expected to be completed by September 2021.
