Universities say they're complying with campus speech law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota university leaders tell state lawmakers they're working to implement a new law aimed at ensuring free speech and intellectual diversity on campus.

A legislative committee summoned regents and university presidents to a meeting Wednesday to detail their efforts to comply with the law. Its passage last spring came after controversy over a "Hawaiian Day" party theme at the University of South Dakota revived conservative lawmakers' complaints about political correctness on campus.

The university presidents said they're holding trainings for students and faculty on protecting speech. They say they're also working to gauge students' experiences on campus.

The Board of Regents is required to give a written report on its implementation of the law by Dec. 1.