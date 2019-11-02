US awards $40M grant to New Mexico for student literacy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is getting a $40 million federal grant to improve student literacy.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced the U.S. Department of Education's grant award, saying it will be paid out over five years.

The announcement by Lujan Grisham's office says aid research clearly shows that a "high-quality, literacy-rich environment beginning in a child's early development" is a key factor in outcomes such as high school graduation, workforce readiness and success in higher education.