UND breaks ground on new Memorial Union

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — University of North Dakota officials have broken ground on a new, $80 million Memorial Union.

Groundbreaking was held outside UND's School of Law during homecoming on Friday.

UND interim President Joshua Wynne says the new Memorial Union will be "the gateway" to the entire university in Grand Forks.

Students voted last November in favor of replacing the school's aging student union by raising student fees to support construction and upkeep of a new building.

The new Memorial Union is scheduled for completion in 2021. The three-story building will feature 158,000 square feet of meeting and engagement spaces and include up-to-date technology, student services and expanded dining and retail options.