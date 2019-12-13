UNC-Chapel Hill names Kevin Guskiewicz as chancellor

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's flagship public university has a new chancellor.

Kevin Guskiewicz was named full-time chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Friday after having served as interim chancellor since February.

Guskiewicz had served as served as dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. Guskiewicz holds advance degrees including a Ph.D. in sports medicine from the University of Virginia.

He has served on the university's faculty since 1995.

He takes over the top spot at the university as its statewide governing board faces criticism over a settlement allowing a Confederate heritage group to take a toppled statue that includes university system money for its upkeep.