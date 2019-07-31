Trump planning to nominate Spicer to Naval Academy board

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he intends to nominate his former press secretary, Sean Spicer, to serve on the Board of Visitors to the United States Naval Academy.

Board members review the state of morale and discipline at the Naval Academy and its curriculum and fiscal affairs. Spicer would serve the remainder of a three-year term that expires December 30, 2021.

Spicer serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and holds a master's degree from the Naval War College.

Spicer served as press secretary for Trump when he came into office and resigned in July 2017.