The Latest: UW says it's still reviewing Cephus petition

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison says no decision has been made about whether to readmit a football player who had been expelled after being charged with sexual assault.

Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus applied for reinstatement last week after a jury found him not guilty of two sexual assault charges. His attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that the university is sending a "clear message" that they don't want Cephus back.

The university says in a statement posted on its website that Meyer is false. It says that the university is working to gather information, including all relevant court records, and will complete its review "as quickly as possible."

The university also notes that its code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and students may be held responsible for violations regardless of whether they are also criminal.

12:42 p.m.

The attorney for former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says university officials are sending a "clear message" they don't want the former Badgers wide receiver back despite his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

Attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that discussions have collapsed. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Monday she couldn't comment due to privacy rules.

Cephus filed a petition for readmission last week, just days after a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting two students who said he had raped them.

Meyer says the university has made clear it won't make a decision until "well after the semester has started."

Cephus and current Badger players planned a news conference Monday on his case. Meyer says players have sent an email supporting Cephus to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank.