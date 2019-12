The Latest: Officer, student exchange gunfire at high school

Waukesha South High School students find their waiting parents and friends and hug after they leave the building following shots fired inside the school, Monday, December 2, 2019. A suspect is in custody after a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer Monday morning, a spokeswoman for the school district confirmed.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a suburban Milwaukee high school shooting (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A school spokesman says a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer at a suburban Milwaukee high school.

The suspect is in custody.

Terry Schuster told The Associated Press there’s no threat to Waukesha South High School. She doesn’t know of any injuries to students. She didn’t know the medical status of the suspect.

Waukesha police responded to South High School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, which is about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

___

11:55 a.m.

A suburban Milwaukee high school is safe and a suspect is in custody after a “critical incident” Monday morning, police said following media reports of a shooting involving a student at the school.

Police in Waukesha tweeted that officers responded to the incident at Waukesha South High School around 11 a.m. Monday. Police didn’t respond to a phone message seeking details or confirmation that a shooting took place.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing unidentified school officials, said a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer. A call from The Associated Press to the school wasn’t immediately returned. The Waukesha Freeman reported a male was put into an ambulance.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.