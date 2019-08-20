Telehealth possible for kids in some New Orleans schools

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A doctor's office associated with Children's Hospital New Orleans will provide telehealth services to some of the city's charter schools.

The professional services agreement plan was announced Monday by Children's Hospital and NOLA Public Schools, which oversees the system of 78 charter schools.

A news release says Children's Hospital will train school nurses and provide digital exam equipment to connect the pediatrician's office with kids who have rashes or other minor conditions requiring a doctor.

Officials say students can see a doctor or nurse practitioner the day a condition crops up, and parents won't have to take time off from work for appointments.

NOLA Public Schools official Kelli Jordan says the child's insurance gets billed. Schools don't pay.

Each school signs its own agreement.