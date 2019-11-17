Teachers, district honored for their education efforts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Louisiana teachers and a school district have been honored for their contributions in educating students.

According to a news release, Jennifer Williams in Jefferson Parish and Steven Gamache in New Orleans were both given the $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

And DeSoto Parish Schools were awarded $50,000 by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching. Both the Institute and the Milken Educator Award were founded by Lowell Milken.

Williams teaches sixth grade English at John Q. Adams Middle School and Gamache teaches eighth grade English at Paul Habans Charter School.

Williams was chosen for the creative ways she engages students. Gamache has book discussions in class that resemble college literature seminars where students discuss plot development, themes and characters from books.