Teacher committed after describing mass shooting, bombing

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teacher was forcibly committed for a mental evaluation after he told his students how he would carry out a mass killing if he were an active shooter.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Lakeland High School math teacher Keith Cook was taken into custody Monday under Florida's Baker Act and transported to a mental health facility.

The Lakeland Ledger reports Cook made statements to his students during a lockdown drill on what to do if a gunman is on campus.

According to a student, Cook said he would hide a bomb with nails, fire a couple of rounds, and then explode the bomb.

Cook is on leave from Polk County Public Schools.

A judge issued an order requiring Cook to turn over firearms. None were found.

