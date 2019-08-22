Teacher accused of sex assault can't go to his kids' games

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A judge says a former Tennessee middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting five male students can't attend his two 16-year-old daughters' soccer games.

News outlets report Sumner County Judge Mike Carter denied Robert Ring's request Wednesday to amend his bond restrictions.

The 49-year-old can attend church but he's not allowed to have contact with any children. Ring's attorney, John Pellegrin, said Ring posing a threat while watching the game is "unfathomable."

Carter says attending church and going to a game on school grounds are two different things.

Ring was a sixth-grade teacher at Gallatin's Joe Shafer Middle School when he was charged in June with aggravated sexual battery and assault.

Carter then granted orders of protection for the five boys. Authorities say Ring inappropriately touched the children by grabbing and thrusting into them.