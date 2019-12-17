Teacher accused of abusing students faces criminal charges

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a special education teacher faces criminal charges after she was accused of abusing students at an elementary school.

Two misdemeanor warrants for assault have been brought against Marshe Dunaway, 41, Norfolk Police Sgt. William Pickering told news outlets Monday.

Dunaway is currently on leave from Bay View Elementary School in Norfolk. School officials and Child Protective Services began investigating accusations of abuse against Dunaway in early October, according to Norfolk Public Schools.

Lorraine Traylor told news outlets she regularly complained about how she says Dunaway treated her son both this school year and last school year.

“She bit him. She slapped him. She pushed him, pushed his head onto the desk, slammed him into the desk. So many different things," Traylor said.

Traylor says school officials didn't remove Dunaway from the classroom until a report of another child being abused this school year.

Dunaway spoke to a WAVY-TV reporter over the phone and denied all of the allegations against her.

“You don't know what it's like to be accused of things by people who simply don't like you,” Dunaway said according to the television station. “None of it is true.”

Dunaway declined further comment to the television station until she consults with an attorney.