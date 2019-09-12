State colleges meeting in Lyndon draws overflow crowd

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Colleges officials are holding meetings at campuses to get input as the system charts its future amid declining enrollment, low state support and other challenges.

An overflow crowd of students, faculty, alumni and community members shared their worries, suggestions and criticisms at a passion-filled meeting at Northern University in Lyndonville on Thursday. They expressed concerns about the school's growing online classes and whether the programs and school they cherish will continue.

They pointed out that the college — originally Lyndon State College — only recently went through a transformation in joining with Johnson State College to become Northern Vermont University.

State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding told the crowd there is no proposal to close a campus or become all Northern Vermont University Online.