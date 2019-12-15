Springfield graduate program adds Chicago-based internships

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A program that connects graduate students at the University of Illinois Springfield with internships in state government is expanding to include positions based in Chicago, leaders announced this month.

The director of the Graduate Public Service Internship Program said the expansion begins in August.

University of Illinois Springfield students admitted to the program will complete their master's degrees online while interning at state government agencies in the Chicago area.

Director Sherrie Elzinga says the expansion into Chicago will mean more opportunities for the university's students. The 45-year-old program has offered paid internships with government agencies and nonprofits in Springfield, intended to bolster students' graduate classes with experience and networking opportunities.

Nearly 3,500 students have participated since 1974.

Students chosen for internships are eligible for a tuition and partial fee waiver. They also receive a monthly stipend.

“This expansion will allow more students and agencies to participate in this enduring and historically successful program and strengthen the university’s commitment to educating a new generation of public service professionals,” Elzinga said.

The application period for the Chicago-area internships has already begun. The deadline to apply is June 1. More information is available at the program's website.