South Carolina, Miami announce football series in 2026-27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Miami and South Carolina will play a home-and-home series in 2026 and 2027.

The schools announced the games Tuesday with Miami coming to South Carolina on Sept. 5, 2026 and the Gamecocks playing at the Hurricanes on Sept. 11, 2027.

The teams last met in the 2014 Independence Bowl in Steve Spurrier’s last full season as South Carolina coach with a 24-21 win over Miami.

The Hurricanes have an 8-6-2 edge in the series.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said he and Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp are pleased to add a strong, Power Five team to the schedule.

