Sources: US envoy in Kabul negotiating hostage release

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. Representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan have agreed that negotiation is the only road to peace in Afghanistan, including an early resumption of direct U.S. talks with the Taliban. In a statement released at the end of meetings in Moscow on Friday, Oct. 25, China, Russia and Pakistan called on Washington to return to the negotiation table with the Taliban and sign an agreement that will set the stage for Afghans on both sides of the protracted conflict to start face-to-face discussions on what a post-war Afghanistan would look like. Khalilzad had a preliminary peace deal with the Taliban until President Donald Trump in September declared the talks dead after a series of attacks killed several people, including a U.S. soldier.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Washington's peace envoy is in the Afghan capital Kabul trying to negotiate a prisoner exchange that would free America Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, two professors at the American University held by the Taliban since 2016.

Zalmay Khalilzad was in Kabul on Thursday trying to barter a prisoner exchange that could resuscitate peace efforts to end Afghanistan's 18-year war, America's longest, they said.

The officials, who are familiar with Khalilzad's efforts, spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Among others, the Taliban are demanding the release of Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of Sirajuddin, deputy head of the Taliban and leader of the Haqqani network, often considered the strongest of the Taliban fighting in Afghanistan.

Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann in Washington contributed to this report.