Some faculty members criticize athletic spending at EWU

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Some faculty members of Eastern Washington University are criticizing the athletic department as a drain on resources and are even suggesting the school drop sports.

But trustees and administrators of the Cheney, Washington, school say they have no plans to eliminate the athletic department or change its NCAA status.

The Spokesman-Review says a new report prepared by four professors for EWU's faculty senate contends spending on athletics has no positive impact on enrollment, retention or recruitment of students. The report will be presented to the board of trustees.

Athletic Director Lynn Hickey defended her department, saying Eastern Washington does nothing extravagant or outrageous with its athletic spending. Hickey did acknowledge that her department spends more money than it raises, but she says few schools turn a profit on athletics.

The athletic department typically spends between $12 million and $14 million a year, with most of that money coming from student fees or university coffers. The report says ticket sales and donations accounted for about 8% of athletic spending last year.

Eastern Washington plays in the Big Sky Conference.