School security monitor accused of sexually abusing students

CINCINNATI (AP) — A security employee of a suburban Cincinnati school district has been charged with sexually abusing male students.

A grand jury indicted Lamont Baldwin, 54, on 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Baldwin was a security monitor at Princeton middle and high schools and had been employed there from 1996 until he was fired last November.

The school said he also was also a middle school wrestling coach for a short time.

The allegations involve children under age 14 and date from 2014 to June 2017.

Baldwin turned himself in Thursday night and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

Princeton Superintendent Tom Burton sent a letter to parents and guardians in October about the case but without naming Baldwin. He said the school had put a staff member on leave and contacted law enforcement.

He sent another letter Thursday that said student safety and well-being are top priorities and that counseling and therapeutic services are available to students.