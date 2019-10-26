School districts receive funding to help homeless students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island education officials say they've awarded funding to school districts to help homeless students.

The Rhode Island Department of Education announced Friday that eight districts across the state will receive a total of $330,000. Providence, Newport and Woonsocket were each awarded $45,000. Central Falls, Middletown, North Kingstown, Warwick and West Warwick are to receive between $31,000 and $45,000.

The subgrants, which are federally funded and administered by the state, are renewable for up to three years.

Each application had to demonstrate a well-developed project that facilitates the enrollment, attendance and success in school of homeless students.

The state's education commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, says there are many ways to support students and families facing homelessness and these grants are an important resource that helps drive that work.