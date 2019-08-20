San Diego State University bans e-scooters, similar devices

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A ban on electric scooters and similar motorized mobility devices has gone into effect on the main campus of San Diego State University.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the University Senate approved the ban for public safety reasons in March but the school only publicly announced it on Monday ahead of the start of fall classes.

The university says it supports such transportation to and from the school, but micro-mobility companies have set up "geofencing" that will alert riders they are approaching no-ride campus zones and significantly slow down the devices.

Riders then will have to park the devices in one of eight designated zones.

