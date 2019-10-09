Salem educator wins teacher of the year award

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A high school English teacher from southwest Virginia has won the state teacher of the year award.

Salem High School 12th grade teacher Andrea Carson Johnson was awarded the prize Monday at a ceremony in Richmond.

Johnson began teaching in 2011. She has degrees from the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Last year's winner went on to be named the National Teacher of the Year. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos honored Rodney Robinson at the White House in April. He teaches at a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center.