STEM School says security guard was supposed to be unarmed

DENVER (AP) — A private security guard who allegedly accidentally wounded a student during a school shooting in Colorado wasn't supposed to be armed, according to the school.

Records obtained by The Colorado Sun show STEM School Highlands Ranch had requested an unarmed guard last September. In a statement in response to the revelation, the school said it didn't know the guard was armed at the time of the May shooting, which killed another student. The security company declined to comment.

Court documents say that the guard mistakenly fired two rounds at a sheriff's deputy and that one bullet ended up hitting a female student. The guard later captured one of the accused shooters.

The guard's actions have been under review by a special prosecutor since soon after the shooting.

