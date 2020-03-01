SC girl, 6, struck, killed by pickup while heading to bus

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old girl died trying to cross a highway in South Carolina as she was trying to get to school, authorities said.

Jerrnia Horne died Friday afternoon, several hours after she was struck on U.S. 521 south of Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The girl was trying to cross the highway to get to a school bus stop when she was hit by a 2001 pickup, the state Highway Patrol said.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck. No charges have been filed.

The girl was a student at Heath Springs Elementary School and the school brought in counselors Friday.