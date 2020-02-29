S. Idaho school faces budget shortfall, spending freeze

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho school district is freezing most spending through June due to a $1.4 million budget shortfall.

The Twin Falls School District says a drop in student numbers meant less money from the state, and that the district underestimated the cost of a classification of employees that includes custodians and secretaries.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson tells The Times-News in a story on Thursday that the district will avoid going into the red by using reserve money and cutting back on supplies, field trips and teacher conferences.

“Generally speaking this time of year, most of the expenditures have already happened, so people are starting to stock up for next year,” Dickinson said. “We’ll be pushing those expenses into the next budget year.”

Dickinson said school athletics will not be impacted.