Rutgers student newspaper to cease Friday publication

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University's daily student newspaper will cease print publication on Fridays and shift to reporting more news online.

The Daily Targum's student leaders say the decision to cut their printing days to Mondays to Thursdays is to stay afloat after a devastating vote last spring resulted in a loss of all student fee funding.

NJ.com reports the student newspaper will save money in its $750,000 budget by cutting their printing to four days a week.

The organization will also save money by tapping into advertising revenue and donations raised online.

Rutgers says they will hold another vote to ask students if they want to use student fees to fund the campus newspaper.

The paper says it will continue to pay its student reporters, photographers, editors and three-member professional staff.