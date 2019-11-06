Report: Teacher's actions broke rule, caused student injury

In this Sept. 12, 2019 photo, Malachi McFadden, 16, who suffered serious burns during a chemistry class demonstration on Aug. 6, poses for a photo at his lawyer's office, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia high school student who was burned during a chemistry class demonstration have released a report saying his teacher violated school district standards.

Malachi McFadden's lawyers say the 16-year-old student at Redan High School, near Atlanta, suffered burns on his face, neck and torso in the Aug. 6 incident.

His lawyers on Wednesday released a report done by an investigator for the DeKalb County school district.

The report says chemistry teacher Bridgette Blowe was doing a "burning money demonstration" when she poured ethanol on a flame, causing it to become "out of control" and to burn McFadden.

The report says the principal recommended Blowe be suspended while the superintendent recommended her termination. Her employment status wasn't immediately clear Wednesday.