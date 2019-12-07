Prosecutors in Georgia county expanding victim counseling

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors in Cobb County are teaming up with Kennesaw State University to provide counseling for victims of felony crimes.

A news release from the Cobb County district attorney's office says the program will allow alumni and students from the master of social work program at the university to provide individual and group therapy to the victims.

Kimberly McCoy, who directs the victim witness assistance unit in the district attorney's office, said counseling is already available to some groups of victims, including those who have suffered sexual assault or domestic violence or who have lost a loved one to homicide.

But she said many victims of property crimes suffer trauma when their privacy is invaded but can't get help because there are limited state resources available for those crimes.

Nearly $50,000 in funding is being provided by a Victims of Crime Act Grant provided by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council through the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia. The grant funding will allow the counseling to be provided free of charge.