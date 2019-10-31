Proposal offers high school diploma with associate degree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An education plan under development in West Virginia aims to have some students graduate with simultaneous degrees from high school and community college.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Kanawha County school system counseling and testing director Jon Duffy says the plan would allow students to attend a community college for free during their four years of high school and graduate with a high school diploma and an associate degree.

Duffy says participating students would be assigned to a high school, but would be transported each day by bus to the South Charleston campus of BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

Duffy said Wednesday that officials hope to start the program in August with about 60 students. He says the Pennsylvania-based Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation has donated $200,000 to help start the initiative.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.