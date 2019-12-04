Police investigate report of student shot by pellet gun

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police and officials from the Madison Metropolitan School District are looking into an apparent pellet gun shooting involving two students on a bus route.

Jefferson Middle School Principal Tequila Kurth sent an email to parents that said a student getting off a Badger bus Tuesday was struck by what was believed to be a pellet fired by a student on the bus. Kurth said the school was alerted by the family of the student who was hit. The student's condition was not immediately known.

WISC-TV reports the school does not believe the student with the pellet gun intended to harm anyone.

Kurth said school staff will be talking with students about the seriousness of possessing even toy or pellet guns and stressing the importance of saying something if they see something.