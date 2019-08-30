Police: Shooting outside Michigan nightclub leaves 3 injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an early-morning shooting outside a nightclub near the campus of Western Michigan University left three people injured.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire and found a large crowd, including two people with apparent gunshot wounds. They say another person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. All three were reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators didn't immediately say what may have led to the shooting. They say a male suspect in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro was seen leaving the area immediately afterward. He was being sought.

The shooting prompted Western Michigan University's Department of Public Safety to warn people to exercise caution while in the area.