Phoenix library fine forgiveness effective Nov. 18

FILE - This Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, shows rows of books at the Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix. The Phoenix Public Library system says its fine forgiveness policy takes effect Nov. 18, 2019. The City Council in September approved ending overdue fines for books, saying studies show charges on late-returned library materials do not affect how quickly they are brought back. The date the policy starts was announced Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. less FILE - This Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, shows rows of books at the Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix. The Phoenix Public Library system says its fine forgiveness policy takes effect Nov. 18, 2019. The City ... more Photo: Anita Snow, AP Photo: Anita Snow, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Phoenix library fine forgiveness effective Nov. 18 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Public Library system says its fine forgiveness policy takes effect Nov. 18.

The City Council in September approved ending overdue fines, saying studies show charges on late-returned books and other library materials do not affect how quickly they are brought back. The date the policy starts was announced Thursday.

Public library systems that have implemented fine free policies say they see more materials returned and an increase in people using libraries.

While overdue fines won't be charged, customers are expected to bring back books and other materials. They will be charged the full replacement cost of unreturned items after 50 days.

The separate Maricopa County Library District in May stopped charging overdue fines on materials at its locations in the greater Phoenix area.