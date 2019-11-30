Parent of student hurt in tunnel sues Salem, school district

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The parent of a student injured as a sixth-grader while using an underground tunnel between a middle school and high school in Salem is suing the city of Salem and the school district for $235,000.

The Statesman Journal reports the lawsuit filed this week accuses the city of allowing the tunnel to become dangerous and Salem-Keizer Public Schools of failing to properly supervise and warn students of possible hazards.

The tunnel was constructed underneath the railroad tracks in 1939 and previously allowed students to easily travel from Parrish Middle School to North Salem High School.

Access to the tunnel was blocked Friday with a locked gate. School officials did not respond to questions Friday.

The suit says the boy fell in the tunnel, breaking his wrist.

