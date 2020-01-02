Northern Maine school district closed following email threat

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — All students in five-town school district in northern Maine were sent home for the day as a precaution following a threat, officials said Thursday.

The Presque Isle School principal received an email threatening a school shooting on Thursday, and the decision was made to shut down all schools in MSAD 1 at 9:30 a.m., police said.

School district officials said the matter is being taken seriously, and that the community will be alerted later about “enhanced safety measures” that will be implemented.

MSAD 1 consists of five schools serving the communities of Presque Isle, Mapleton, Chapman, Castle Hill and Westfield.