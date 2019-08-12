No carcinogens found in Denver university's office building

DENVER (AP) — Officials say analysis has determined there were no carcinogens in a Metropolitan State University of Denver office after employees were diagnosed with cancer.

The Denver Post reports the university announced Monday that scientific reviews did not identify substances that might have caused the illnesses of four university employees.

The university said in a statement that two independent companies conducted tests in the West Classroom building on the Auraria Campus where the employees worked.

Officials say the test results were "within the typical ranges for occupied office buildings and well below the applicable regulatory limits."

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment is also investigating.

Officials from the university and Auraria Higher Education Center are scheduled to address the health investigation during a town hall-style meeting Monday.

