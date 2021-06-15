New education tax again survives, high court appeal pending BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 8:47 p.m.
Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel, center, speaks during oral arguments, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix as Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, left, and Justice Clint Bolick listen.
Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Paul J. McMurdie listens to oral arguments, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. McMurdie was sitting in on the case due to a vacancy on the court.
Attorney Dominic Draye gives oral arguments as Arizona Supreme Court Justice William G. Montgomery listens, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix.
Attorney Dominic Draye, left, presents oral arguments before the Arizona Supreme Court, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix.
Attorney Andy Gaona presents oral arguments before the Arizona Supreme Court, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix.
Attorney Dominic Draye, left, presents oral arguments before the Arizona Supreme Court, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix.
Attorney Andy Gaona presents oral arguments as Arizona Supreme Court Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer listens, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix.
Attorney Andy Gaona gives oral arguments before the Arizona Supreme Court, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix.
12 of12
PHOENIX (AP) — A trial court judge on Tuesday threw out several legal challenges to a new voter approved tax on high-earning Arizonans, leaving just one additional issue raised by challengers to Proposition 208 in play while the state Supreme Court is considering whether the measure is constitutional.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah Jr.'s ruling dismissed three of four remaining legal challenges raised by business interests as well as Republicans, who control the Legislature. He said all three failed as a matter of law.