New Mexico school district adopts medical marijuana policy

FARMINGTON, N.M, (AP) — A northern New Mexico school district's board has approved a policy allowing the administration of medical marijuana to students enrolled in the state's medical marijuana program.

The policy adopted by the Aztec district's board Tuesday brings the district into compliance with a 2019 state law, the Farmington Daily Times reports.

The law mandates that districts allow students access to medically prescribed marijuana on school grounds, as long as it is not administered via smoke or vapor and not administered or possessed by the student.

Under the policy, schools cannot store prescribed medical cannabis. Instead, parents of students with prescriptions who are enrolled in the state program will have to bring the medication onto campus to administer it to their child.

District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter said allowing medical marijuana at schools is controversial but what state law requires.

Board member Wayne Ritter said the district might lose federal anti-drug funding because of the policy obeying the state's mandate, but Carpenter said that's not going to happen.

Board member Roger Collins said he was neutral on medical marijuana but said he was concerned about students who needed the medication for seizures or chronic pain.