Skip to main content
News // Education

New Mexico asks federal permission for child spending

CEDAR ATTANASIOAssociated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Most of New Mexico’s congressional delegation has asked Capitol Hill for permission to invest more money into early childhood programs from its resource wealth endowment.

Any changes to the endowment require permission from Capitol Hill, and both of New Mexico’s U.S. Senators and two of its Representatives, all Democrats, announced legislation Friday to boost the amount that can be withdrawn from the $25 billion fund. Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Melanie Stansbury are sponsoring the bill requesting that the change be allowed.

As a condition for statehood, granted in 1912, the federal government created the endowment to generate an allowance for the majority-Latino, mostly Spanish-speaking territory. Most of the money comes from oil and gas extraction, as well as taxes from mining and logging.

Law restricts the withdrawals to 5% per year, and virtually all of the fund is earmarked for universities and K-12 schools. Prekindergarten schools and other services for children under 5 can’t receive any of the funds.

The bill would grant permission for the state to increase withdrawals to 6.25%. It would add most of the increase to early childhood education programs, including pre-K.

New Mexico voters would also have to approve the measure. It would be on the ballot next fall.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.