New Mexico State to halt student trips to China amid virus

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says its study abroad office will not be sending students to China amid a new virus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100.

University spokeswoman Minerva Baumann told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the school will follow the U.S. State Department's travel warning of “reconsider travel” to China until further notice.

Baumann says New Mexico State doesn't have any outbound students registered through Study Abroad who were planning to study in China this semester.

The move comes after Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, announced that students studying abroad with the school's Shanghai international program will return home this week amid growing concerns of Wuhan coronavirus.

Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus.

The virus has sickened more than 4,500 people in China, and more than 100 people have died. Symptoms include fever, cough, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia.