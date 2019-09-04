New Indiana student exam's statewide results set for release

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana education officials are set to release statewide results for the state's new standardized test, which state leaders have already warned are lower than the previous ISTEP exam.

The state Department of Education is issuing the ILEARN scores Wednesday. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and top GOP legislative leaders looked to get ahead of news about the lower scores by calling last week for a one-year delay in using the English and math results for teacher or school ratings.

About 500,000 students in grades 3-8 took the new test last spring after the Republican-dominated Legislature in 2017 ordered it as a replacement for the much-maligned ISTEP exams.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says the two exams aren't comparable, with the ILEARN test having more rigorous standards to assess students' progress.