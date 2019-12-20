Nevada governor names new Patient Protection Commission

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — An associate dean at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine has been named chairman of an 11-member state panel tasked with identifying ways to improve health care affordability and quality in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Dr. John Packham will head the Patient Protection Commission created by the Legislature this year.

The governor, a Democrat, named legislative lobbyist Sara Cholhagian as commission executive director.

The other 10 members include doctors, a nurse, hospital and pharmaceutical industry representatives, a union representative and a special health care needs advocate.

Sisolak also named three non-voting commission members, including top officials from the state Health and Human Services department and Insurance Division, and the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

The governor says meetings will begin early next year.