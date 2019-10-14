Natural gas leak in Seattle's U District prompts evacuations

SEATTLE (AP) — A natural gas leak at a construction site in Seattle's University District is prompting evacuations.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to Northeast 45th Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast around 1:45 p.m. Monday Buildings including the University of Washington Tower are being evacuated.

The evacuation zone extends from 12th Avenue Northeast to the east to University Way to the west, and Northeast 43rd Street to the south to Northeast 47th Street to the north. Seattle Fire is asking people to avoid the area.

Puget Sound Energy crews arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m.

Last week, a gas leak in Seattle led to evacuations and injured three Puget Sound Energy workers. Seattle Fire says contractors were digging in the area using an excavator, which hit and ruptured a line.