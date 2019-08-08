NYC teen mourned, his cousin charged in accidental shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City high school student killed by accidental gunfire has been remembered at a funeral that overflowed with mourners, including the cousin accused of shooting him.

The Daily News says so hundreds of people gathered for Mohammed Touray's funeral Thursday at a Bronx mosque. Prayer mats were placed on the sidewalk for those who couldn't find a seat inside.

The 18-year-old's father, Sekou Touray, told the newspaper his nephew Omar Turay came to the service hours after his release on $15,000 bond.

The 21-year-old college student faces manslaughter and weapon possession charges. Authorities and relatives said the cousins were fiddling with a pistol Tuesday in the teen's bedroom when the gun went off accidentally.

Sekou Touray has called the shooting "two tragedies" for the family.

